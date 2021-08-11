Gower Salt Marsh Lamb is the first new product in Wales to be awarded special legal protection following the UK's departure from the EU.

It has been given UK Geographical Indication (UK GI) status, meaning it has protection against 'imitation and misuse'.

The lamb joins 16 other food and drink products on the GI list, including, Anglesey Sea Salt, Welsh Lamb, Welsh Beef and Pembrokeshire Earlies.

The UK GI scheme was established at the beginning of 2021, following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

From today (Wednesday 11 August), only legitimate Gower Salt Marsh Lamb can be sold with the UK GI logo, guaranteeing its produce comes from lambs that were born and reared on the North Gower coastline in Wales.

The GI logo will promote the heritage and culture of Wales and give Gower Salt Marsh Lamb the certification of quality and uniqueness.

Dan and Will Pritchard run the Gower Salt Marsh lamb family farm on the picturesque Gower Peninsula. Dan said:

“We are so pleased that Gower Salt Marsh Lamb has got UK GI PDO status.

“Today’s announcement will help to protect the reputation of our regional product, promote traditional agricultural practices and eliminate non-genuine products. It’s a great day for Wales and Welsh produce.”

We’re exceptionally proud of what we produce and it is fantastic that it is being recognised and celebrated. Dan and Will Pritchard

Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths congratulated the Pritchard’s on their fantastic achievement, saying:

"We want to champion Welsh food and drink products which can tell their stories of expertise, tradition and sustainability, all with a passionate sense of their distinctive origins.

“I want to congratulate Dan and Will on their success of becoming the first new product to secure the coveted UK GI status for their wonderful Gower Salt Marsh Lamb and welcome them into the Welsh GI family.

“Our vision is for Wales to continue to lead the way in recognising iconic produce and I am confident Gower Salt Marsh Lamb’s latest success will encourage other new applications for GI status, from all food and drink categories in Wales.”