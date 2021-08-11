Ystradgynlais community faces losing local playing fields if £100K isn't raised

The community of Ystradgynlais is rallying around to raise £100,000 in an attempt to keep the well-loved Welfare Ground Playing Fields.

The fields are used for tennis, bowls, cricket, football, rugby and have also hosted carnivals and festivals over the years.

For the past 100 years, the community of Ystradgynlais has leased the land but that lease is about to expire.

Volunteers have negotiated a new lease for £2,000 per year, but have been told the cost must be paid 50 years in advance to the landowners.

The playing fields have been home to many community sport teams over the years. Pictured above: Ystradgynlais cricket team 1998 Credit: Ystradgynlais Community Welfare Ground Association

Nearly £4,500 has been raised so far but the rest needs to be raised or the community risks losing the site.

On the fundraising page there are calls to help raise the funds: "Please donate what you can to save our playing fields. We would warmly welcome fundraising events, sponsorship events and any and all opportunities that we know our vibrant and creative community can dream up to raise these desperately needed funds."

Other stories from ITV Wales: