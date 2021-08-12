A two-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after being found at an address in the Broadlands area of Bridgend.

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the discovery of the toddler on Wednesday.

The boy was found shortly after 8pm and was taken to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where he remains in a critical condition.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "South Wales Police have launched an investigation following a serious incident in Bridgend.

"Shortly before 8.00pm on Wednesday (August 11), police were called to an address in the Broadlands area following a report that a two year-old boy was in a critical condition.

"The child was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff where he remains in a critical condition.

"A 31 year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in custody."