Man arrested in Crickhowell rape investigation

A man has been arrested and released under investigation after police were called to a report of a rape in Powys last month.

It is alleged that the woman was walking along the A40 Brecon Road out of Crickhowell when she was approached by three men, one of whom took hold of her and raped her.

Dyfed Powys Police say the incident took place between 3:45am and 4:30am on the morning of Tuesday 27 July.

In an updated statement, the force said: “Officers investigating an allegation of rape in Crickhowell in the early hours of Tuesday 27 July have arrested a man.

“He has since been released under investigation.”