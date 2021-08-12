A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a two-year-old boy.

The boy was admitted to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, on Wednesday evening after he was found in a critical condition in the Broadlands area of Bridgend.

South Wales Police said the toddler died on Thursday afternoon.

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies, said: “I understand this incident will have caused concerns in the local community, but I must stress we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this matter at this time.“The family concerned continue to be supported by dedicated family liaison officers and I would appeal to people to refrain from speculating on social media at what is a very difficult time for all concerned."