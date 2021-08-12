The story behind the colourful artwork hanging in Cardiff's arcades

Play video

Watch the report by ITV Wales reporter Mike Griffiths

Seven striking pieces of artwork have been suspended in Cardiff's arcades as part of a project to attract customers back.

Footfall is still down compared to previous years, as businesses readjust to life after lockdown.

Seren Noel's pieces are created with recycled material

'The Art and Soul of Cardiff' project has recruited alumni from the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama to create the works, built around the themes of education, history, green spaces, music, arts and theatre, food and drink, and sport.

Artist Seren Noel focused on green spaces, with her flower and insect inspired pieces suspended in the High Street Arcade.

"I take inspiration from materials that I find and and I like to create work to do with spaces and and also climate awareness" she explains.

"I created the centrepiece - the Bishop of Llandaff's Dahlia, using wire that I found on an old scrap site. Also... three Welsh poppies from old lamp shades and lighting gels!".

The team behind the project hope the artwork will encourage shoppers back

FOR Cardiff, which operates Cardiff's business improvement district, admits that lower footfall is still a factor - in part due to the effects of the pandemic and changes in shopping habits.