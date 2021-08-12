Vaccine centres in Wales begin inviting 16 and 17-year-olds for Covid jab

Some of Wales' health boards have already begun inviting under-18s for their Covid jabs, with Swansea Bay now offering drop-in vaccination sessions too.

It comes after a Welsh Government announcement on 4 August which encouraged all 16 and 17-year-olds to get vaccinated, inline with Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation advice.

Swansea Bay University Health Board is welcoming drop-ins for over-16s who need their first dose from 12 August.

Previously these sessions were limited to those aged 18 to 39, but due to an increased supply, the mass vaccination centre is able to offer the Pfizer vaccine to the younger age groups.

Latest figures show that almost half (46.6%) of confirmed cases of coronavirus are in people under the age of 40, with long Covid affecting one in nine people aged 17-24.

16 to 17-year-olds will not need parental consent to get the vaccine so long as they are considered to able to understand the risks and benefits.

Various trials on giving children coronavirus vaccines have been ongoing for months.

Pfizer conducted trials on 2,000 12 to 15-year-olds in October last year and found it was safe, with the MHRA already approving the vaccine for children aged 12 and over.

This data has led to 16 to 17-year-olds being offered the Pfizer vaccine.

Dr Keith Reid, director of the health board, said younger adults are at "significant risk" from the long-term effects of coronavirus if they have not been vaccinated.

"Our teams are still working hard to ensure all eligible people get vaccinated in Swansea and Neath Port Talbot.

"The drop-ins are an easy and convenient way to get vaccinated.

"If you have not had a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine yet – for any reason - I encourage you to attend one of the advertised sessions.

"The virus has not gone away and vaccination is one of the best ways for us to protect ourselves, our family and friends."

Drop-in sessions are being held at The Orangery, Margam Park and Bay Field Hospital. Credit: PA

First dose drop-in sessions at The Orangery, Margam Park

Thursday 12 August - 13:00 to 19:45

Friday 13 August - 13:00 to 19:45

Saturday 14 August - 09:00 to 19:45

First dose drop-in sessions at Bay Field Hospital

Saturday 14 August - 09:00 to 19:40

Sunday 15 August - 10:00 to 18:00

The mass vaccination centres will open to anyone who need their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine from 19 August.

It's reminded that at least eight weeks must pass before receiving a second dose.

Swansea Bay University Health Board can arrange for visitors to bring someone along with them for support, meet individuals and fast track them through the whole process if necessary, or vaccinate them in their car.