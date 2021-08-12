Play video

Work has begun at Gwrych Castle in preparation for the new series of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

ITV announced that the show would return to Wales for its second series at the start of August.

Photos have shown a crane at the historic estate in Abergele, which is understood to be undergoing 'emergency works' to improve its safety for filming.

Producers were forced to abandon the show's usual location in Australia last year due to the coronavirus pandemic which saw the series filmed in the UK for the first time.

Work was underway at the site earlier this week according North Wales Live.

The 2021 series is expected to air in November and the official line-up cast is to be announced in the coming months.

Host Ant McPartlin previously said he would be “very happy” for the programme to return to Wales.

“We’d happily go back there. We’d miss the sunshine, mind," he said.

Earlier this month Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios said the team are "excited" to return to north Wales following the "huge success" of last year.

“With the continued uncertainty around Covid and international travel we have taken the decision not to return to our home in Australia for the 2021 series.

"We’re excited to return to Gwrych Castle. The last series was a huge success and we were made to feel so welcome by everyone locally and can’t wait to see everyone again.”

Hot on the heels of Giovanna Fletcher being crowned Queen of the Castle in 2020, ITV has confirmed viewers will once again see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and action-packed challenges to win food and treats, in the lead up to one of them emerging victorious.