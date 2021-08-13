Man, 33, with 'unhealthy interest in young women' jailed for stalking teenager

A man has been jailed for stalking a teenage girl, even climbing onto the roof of her house in order to peer through her bedroom window.

Louis Jones, 33, from Bridgend county borough, made numerous attempts to contact his victim, despite her telling him she wanted nothing to do with him.

A court heard he turned up at the victim's place of work, her friends' houses and even her own home, where he sat on the pavement and stared at the property for hours on end.

Jones set up a number of social media accounts in order to bombard her with messages, the court was told.

When she blocked his phone number, he would simply buy a new SIM card and would continue the constant stream of messages.

The victim's mother intervened and told Jones to leave her daughter alone, but he responded: "I'm not going to leave it... I love her and I'm going to keep on".

Jones was arrested when the victim's mother called the police.

He later pleaded guilty to stalking, but the court heard he did not understand his actions were wrong.

Newport Crown Court heard Jones had a previous conviction for stalking a 12-year-old girl, for which he was jailed. Credit: PA Images

In a victim personal statement read out to the court, the victim said: "I feel I have been suffering a lot because of his behaviour. I am suffering with anxiety and depression and I feel the symptoms have been getting worse.

"I feel paranoid all the time and I keep looking around to see if he is hanging around watching me. I keep seeing his face in other people which I find very frightening. If there's a knock on the door I start having a panic attack where my heart beats really fast and I struggle to breathe.

"This has affected my whole family and not just myself. I just want my life to feel normal again."

A sentencing hearing at Newport Crown Court on Friday heard Jones had a previous conviction for stalking a 12-year-old girl, for which he was jailed.

Jones, then aged 31, initially messaged the young girl her on Facebook account but then started appearing in places she attended.

He also approached her school, would follow her, made comments about the length of her skirt and offered her soft drinks, crisps, sweets and clothes.

As a result of this offence he received a six-month custodial sentence.

Mitigating, David Sedgwick said his client had a "lack of insight" into how his behaviour affected others which related to mental health issues he suffered from.

Sentencing, Judge Daniel Williams said: "You pose an imminent risk of harm to young girls. You have an unhealthy interest in young women who you befriend, control, and fixate upon them when they wake up and realise the kind of person you are.

"Your previous conviction is also an extremely aggravating feature."

Jones was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment.