A toddler who died after being found in a critical condition in Bridgend has been named as Reid Steele.

The two-year-old was taken to University Hospital of Wales on Wednesday from an address in the Broadlands Estate in Bridgend, but died on Thursday afternoon.

A 31-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder has now been detained under the Mental Health Act and is in the care of health services.

She remains on police bail as the investigation continues. South Wales Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The boy was taken to hospital from an address in the Broadland's area of Bridgend

His family paid tribute to him, describing him as a "super-happy, gorgeous, wonderful and intelligent little boy."

In a statement the family said: "He loved the garden and the beach, picking raspberries and going for walks collecting shells.

"He was a very chatty little boy and would happily speak to anyone."

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies, said: “We are dealing with a very sad and tragic incident.

"The family continue to be supported by dedicated family liaison officers and once again, I would appeal for members of the public to refrain from speculating on social media at what is a very difficult time for all concerned.

"My thoughts remain with the family."