Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan councils have warned there may be delays in bin collections due to a shortage of lorry drivers

In a social media post, Vale of Glamorgan council said that their garden and waste service team were experiencing some difficulty in finding staff to cover the HGV driving roles.

It read: "We are currently experiencing some difficulty providing cover to HGV driving roles within our garden waste collection service.

"As a non-statutory service, garden waste collections take place between March and November each year, and drivers are recruited on a temporary basis from agencies.

"With the current driver shortages our agencies are unable to supply drivers at present.

"Because of this, there may be some delays to your garden waste collections. We understand this can be frustrating, but our teams are working hard to collect your recycling as soon as possible.

"If your recycling is not collected on the scheduled day, please leave at the kerbside for collection. Thank you for your understanding."

Cardiff Council also said that their waste schedule would be changing to due to staffing problems.

They said: "We will not be collecting garden waste on a fortnightly basis from 14 August."Our aim is to start monthly garden waste collections to run through the autumn.

"We have had to make this decision due to a shortage of HGV drivers and the need to prioritise the collection of other waste streams. We will continue to collect your food, general, hygiene and recycling waste as normal."

Shortages of lorry drivers across the country are reaching crisis levels.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, leaders of a series of business groups across the food and logistic sectors said that the number of unfilled vacancies had risen above 100,000 and is now “at crisis point.”

They blame recruitment problems on a number of factors, including:

A fall in the number of EU nationals available to work in the UK as a result of Brexit.

A fall in the number of UK nationals training as HGV drivers due to restrictions during the pandemic.

An increase in the number of HGV drivers who retired during lockdown.

And IR35 - a change in the taxation rules - which has reduced the amount of money self-employed drivers are able to earn.

Research shows that the shortage of drivers is causing problems across a broad range of sectors - including grocery, construction and waste.