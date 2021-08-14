Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with an incident that happened at the Marl Playing Fields in Grangetown, Cardiff.

A 15-year-old boy was assaulted during a football match at the park on Thursday evening and was allegedly set upon by a group of ten people.

He suffered a number of non-life-threatening injuries, including a puncture wound to his leg.

Officers from South Wales Police attended the scene and are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "We are investigating an assault at The Marl Playing Fields in Grangetown on Thursday, August 12.

"Officers were called to The Marl at around 7.45pm where a football game had been taking place.

"Witnesses describe a group of around 10 young males assaulting a 15-year-old boy and then making off in the direction of Channel View Leisure Centre.

"The victim suffered a number of non-life-threatening injuries including a puncture wound to his leg.

"A bar, believed to have been discarded by one of the suspects, was found near the scene."

On Saturday, the police confirmed that "two teenage boys, 16 and 14, have been arrested in connection with the incident and they are currently in police custody."

The investigation is ongoing. South Wales Police are urging anybody who has any information about the incident, or who has any relevant footage,to contact them on 101 and quoting the reference number 283858.