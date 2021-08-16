Wrexham has been given another touch of the Hollywood treatment after having its own American-style sign put up.

Numerous people shared images of the new sign on social media, which sits on Bersham Bank, with many impressed at the town's latest feature.

The new sign has a striking similarity to the famous Hollywood sign in the USA Credit: Andy Matthias

Wrexham AFC, the town's football club, joked on Twitter that the area had "always been the Hollywood of Europe".

The creation of the Hollywood-style sign comes as the football club and the wider town continue their association with cinema giants Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, following their takeover of Wrexham AFC.

Last week, Reynolds treated some of Wrexham's charity and frontline emergency workers to a screening of his latest film Free Guy.

Wrexham AFC has also said it has enjoyed a considerable bounce in season ticket sales, with demand at "unprecedented" levels.

Reynolds and McElhenney took over Wrexham AFC last year in a move that surprised almost everyone.

Speaking at the time their takeover bid was under consideration, the Hollywood duo said they wanted to make Wrexham "a global force".

They have also promised to explore the renovation of the Racecourse Ground and to deliver "the occasional Tom Jones gig."