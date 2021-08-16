Man, 19, admits raping woman in Cardiff's Bute Park

A 19-year-old man from Cardiff has admitted to raping a woman in the city's Bute Park.

Tyler Higgins, from Cathays, was charged with two counts of rape in connection with the incident which the court heard took place in the early hours of Thursday 15 July.

Appearing before Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, Mr Higgins admitted to raping the woman.

He was remanded in custody until 2 September

A list of support services for victims of rape and sexual assault can be found on the South-Wales Police website.