Petition to rename Cardiff street 'Cheers Drive' in homage to city's bus drivers

A Cardiff councillor has started a petition to name a road leading to a new bus station as "Cheers Drive", in a show of appreciation to the city's bus drivers.

Welsh Conservative councillor Jayne Cowan began the petition, which on Monday morning had more than 2,400 signatures.

Councillor Cowan's idea appears to have generated support, with the Cardiff Bus official Twitter account re-tweeting a call for Cardiff Council to rename the street with a fingers crossed emoji.

The idea was also supported by some members of the public.

One person commented on Councillor Cowan's petition: "Would be a fabulous thank you to all the Cardiff bus drivers past and present."

Meanwhile another wrote: "This would be wonderful and a big thank you to all our bus drivers."

Popular Twitter account I Loves The Diff', a social media profile that promotes Cardiff and its culture, said Cardiff Council will have "missed a trick" if it did not rename the street.

It said: "If @cardiffcouncil doesn't create a new road leading to the #cardiff bus station called Cheers Drive it'll have really missed a trick."