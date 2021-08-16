Two men have been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Wrexham on Sunday that left an 18-year-old man in hospital with serious injuries.

The incident happened at around midday near the Morrisons supermarket, North Wales Police said, with an increased police presence in the area continuing into the evening.

Police were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, they added.

Chief Inspector Alwyn Williams said: "We are not looking for anyone else in connection to this incident currently and I would like to reassure the public that there are no ongoing concerns for the community.

"As this is an active investigation, I would ask the public not to speculate about this incident on social media.

"If you have any information that you think would assist our enquiries, please contact the police directly through our website, by calling 101 or via Crimestoppers".