An 11-year-old girl has been taken to hospital following a fall from a balcony at a school in Monmouthshire.

The pupil fell from a balcony at Caldicot Comprehensive School, a £36m open-plan super school, on Monday (December 13) at around 11.20am.

Emergency services were called to the school after a call was made by staff at the school.

The 11-year-old is currently in an unknown condition in hospital.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at approximately 11.20am on Monday 13 December, to reports of a person having suffered a fall from height at Caldicot Comprehensive School.

"We responded with one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance. One patient was taken to University Hospital Wales, Cardiff, for further treatment."

Gwent Police also confirmed it had received a report of an incident.

A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: "Following a serious incident at Caldicot Comprehensive School on Monday morning, we are supporting learners and their families along with the wider school family.

"We are working closely with all relevant agencies."

Caldicot Comprehensive School, referred to as the county’s ‘super-school’, opened four years ago and has the capacity to hold 1,500 pupils.

