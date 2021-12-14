Play video

ITV Wales' Hannah Thomas catches up with Chef Matt Tebbutt on how to make this year a more eco-friendly Christmas

As sustainability continues to be a priority for many, we look at how to make this Christmas a little greener and avoid your festive meal travelling thousands of miles to reach our plates.

Following on from the recent COP26, this year is set to be one of the most sustainable holidays to date.

Celebrity chef Matt Tebbutt has teamed up with UK and Ireland Mushrooms Producers to encourage people across the country to have a more eco-friendly Christmas by opting for locally sourced ingredients.

Research revealed how ingredients bought could equate to almost 16,000 air miles per person to reach out plates.

Matt walked us through a Christmas brunch dish as he explained the different ways to achieve a more sustainable festive period.

The meal cooked included chestnut mushrooms on sourdough toast, along with a poached egg and brown butter béarnaise.

As well as the classic turkey dinner, popular festive plant-based dishes such as the nut roast and chestnut stuffing totals 10,114 miles.

"A lot of plant-based products are soya-based. A lot of nut roasts and things like that, we grow chestnuts in this country, I don't think we produce a lot of other nuts so they're flown in from all over the world.

"So you look at something like that and the carbon footprint is well over 10,000 miles."

Despite some local turkeys being expensive, Matt recommends buying the "best possible" turkey you can afford.

He added: "Ultimately, if you can for free range, you know it's had a decent life".

Matt has hope that people are moving in the right direction. He explained: "They're much more aware of where food comes from.

"20 years ago when I set up the restaurant that we had, eating seasonly and locally was a quite a strange thing, but it seemed like an obvious thing to do.

"And more and more that's changed and now people are very, very aware and they want to know what's on their plate."

Websites like Love Food, Hate Waste also offer some tips on how to help reduce your carbon footprint with food buying this Christmas.

They include turning your turkey upside down to avoid it becoming overcooked and dry. This helps the breast meat absorb more flavour and inevitably mean less is thrown away.

Opting for a buffet can also help avoid plate waste and means the food that's left is in the perfect condition to be boxed up and used as leftovers which can be frozen to last longer.