Pensioner dies after waiting 13 hours to be seen by hospital medic

A pensioner died after waiting 13 hours to be seen by a hospital medic at a hospital in North Wales.

Major delays in the patient's care and treatment may have contributed to her death, an inquest opening heard.

Gwyneth Cootes of Dee Cottages in Flint passed away on the morning of Sunday 5 December at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

Mrs Cootes was taken to hospital in Bodelwyddan two days earlier after suffering from abdominal pains and shortness of breath, senior coroner John Gittins heard at Ruthin County Hall.

Throughout the day, the 80-year-old experienced a "considerable delay in her care and treatment."

An ambulance was called to her home at 10:46am and arrived at 12:31pm.

Mrs Cootes waited 13 hours to be seen by a medic after arriving at the hospital and a further four hours for a CT scan.

She did not receive antibiotics until approximately 23 hours after her arrival, Mr Gittins was told.

A provisional cause of death of multi-organ failure was given at the inquest opening, which was adjourned to a date yet to be fixed.

Mr Gittins said that he is "conscious of the pressures within the health service" and that earlier treatment may not have led to a different outcome for Mrs Cootes, but "the level of delay is sufficiently significant to merit further investigation."