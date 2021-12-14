Play video

A young woman from Ammanford who was hit and injured by a drunk driver says her life has been changed forever.

Finley Taylor spoke to ITV News as police across Wales carry out extra checks in an effort to curb drink and drug-driving over the festive period.

The 27-year-old says mentally, the whole experience has been extremely difficult.

Finley Taylor says she'll never be the same person following the incident.

"I have been out of my front door three times in the last six months, I don’t step out the front door anymore, I don't walk on street sides, when we walk the dog we have to take him to the park."

"I don’t think I’ll ever be the same person I was before it happened and I hate that, I hate that I’ve been put through that.

"People need to hear it.

"They need to know that when they choose to get into a car after having a drink or taking drugs, and drive that car they could be putting someone through the pain that I’ve been through."

Officers say they'll use intelligence-led tactics to detect irresponsible drivers who flout the law.

The national campaign, involving all four Welsh police forces, hopes to remind people who may be looking forward to a festive night out, not to get behind the wheel if they've taken drugs, or had a drink.

Dyfed Powys Police say they have already made 49 arrests since the campaign began at the beginning of December.

Superintendent Clark Jones-John said the reason for the operation was to try and prevent the needless loss of life at the hands of irresponsible drivers who flout the law.

He added: “Once again, as the pandemic continues, this year has been difficult and we understand people may want to enjoy themselves but we are reminding them that getting behind the wheel while under the influence can have dire consequences.

“We’re not just talking about losing a licence, which often results in the loss of employment, driving under the influence leads to far too many serious and fatal collisions.

“Don’t be the person responsible for destroying a family this Christmas.”

As part of the operation, officers say they'll use intelligence-led tactics and local knowledge of hotspots, to detect people who are driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Rebecca Ashton, head of policy and research with the charity IAM RoadSmart, said abstaining from alcohol and drugs entirely is the only safe option when planning to get out on the road.

Rebecca Ashton from IAM RoadSmart is urging people to "know their limits".

She said: "We always say "none for the road". We all know what the rules are, but that doesn't necessarily translate into drinks."

"It's all about knowing your limits, making sure that you have 'none for the road', and thinking about your mode of transport."

"A lot of people are on electric scooters, and unfortunately if you are on one of those and you're drunk riding, you can be done for drink driving, so just think about how you're getting about this Christmas."

Anybody who has concerns about anybody they believe to be driving under the influence are asked to contact police on 101 (or 999 if they are posing an imminent danger) or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

