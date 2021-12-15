A charity in Wales has said that lockdown has “never truly stopped” for cancer patients as they urge people to follow Covid restrictions.

Macmillan Wales is asking people to adhere to the latest rules and guidance to protect severely vulnerable groups from becoming ill before Christmas.

In the latest Government briefing, Health Minister Eluned Morgan highlighted the seriousness of the new Omicron variant.

The Health Minister said cases of the Omicron variant are on the rise.

She said: "Cases of omicron are growing daily. It is now present in every health board area in Wales.”

The importance of the booster vaccine was also a key message at the press conference.

Ms Morgan said the development of anti-viral drugs and vaccines would put everyone in a better position to fight infection, including those on the extremely vulnerable list.

Dr Gill Richardson, from Public Health Wales also confirmed on Tuesday that the severely immunocompromised have already been invited for their third vaccine.

She reassures the public that health boards are working through the priority list, and those who have not yet been called will hear from them shortly.

Speaking on behalf of Macmillan Cancer Support in Wales, Richard Pugh said: "While the emergence of the new variant has left many of us feeling uncertain about Christmas plans and what may lie ahead, we need to remember that for many people in Wales with illnesses that affect their immune system, the lockdown that began way back in March 2020 has never truly stopped.

"That is why it is so vitally important that we all continue to follow guidance.

"The act of wearing a mask, social distancing, testing before meeting up and getting a booster vaccination are all not just about protecting ourselves, but protecting the most vulnerable in our community."

As well as urging the public to follow the rules, the cancer charity are also calling on the Welsh Government to continue communicating with vulnerable groups.

Mr Pugh said many vulnerable patients have been feeling isolated which "will only be heightened during the holiday season".