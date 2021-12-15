Police have released an image of a man officers want to speak to as part of a kidnapping investigation.

Last December, a 20-year-old man was driven from Cardiff in a grey Audi Q5 with false registration plates to an address in Hemel Hempstead, where a successful rescue operation involving officers from several police forces was carried out.

South Wales Police is still investigating and is now appealing for information about the whereabouts of Benjamin Willie.

He was born in Hammersmith and his last known address is in Harrow. He also has connections to Hertfordshire and the Midlands.

The investigation so far

South Wales Police's Major Crime Investigation Team launched an investigation following reports a man had been taken against his will between December 11 and December 12 2020.

The force contacted the National Crime Agency and officers from Hertfordshire Police and the Metropolitan Police Service swooped on a number of addresses.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Eleven men from north-west London and Hertfordshire have been charged in connection with the incident. They remain in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to submit information via the major incident public portal, or call 101 quoting *450215.