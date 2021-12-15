Play video

This is the heartwarming moment a Cardiff Rugby player is reunited with his toddler daughter following a period of isolation in South Africa.

The video, captured by mum Grace Jenkins and shared on Twitter, shows the special moment between the father Corey Domachowski and his daughter.

The Rugby star had been away from home for more than three weeks after being stuck in South Africa and having to isolate for 10 days.

42 players and staff members were unavailable to play over the weekend due to Covid quarantine and injuries Credit: PA

The team had traveled to compete in the United Rugby Championship, but their games were postponed when South Africa became the first country to detect the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

ITV Wales heard how there were serious mental health and wellbeing concerns amongst the group, whilst stuck isolating in South Africa.

The video shows Corey Domachowski, Cardiff Rugby’s Prop, waiting patiently in his living room as his little girl comes down the stairs.

Spotting his suitcase first, Mia Rose Domachowski said: "It’s daddy’s lunchbox", a comment which brought laughter to her father.

The pair are soon seen sharing a special moment as Domachowski hugged his “baby”.

Excited to see her father, the toddler repeats “It’s my daddy” as both continue to share hugs and kisses.

Many reacted to the video with “beautiful” , “love this”, “fantastic”, whilst others welcomed the Rugby star home following a period away from his family.

During their time in South Africa, it was illegal for anyone who had been in a red list country in the last ten days to enter Wales directly.

Since then, rules have changed. South Africa is no longer a country on the Red list.