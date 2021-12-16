Armed forces is being deployed to help the Welsh NHS deliver the Covid-19 vaccine booster programme as efforts continue to curb Omicron wave.

98 personnel have been made available to help accelerate the vaccine rollout.

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has warned we are facing "a very serious situation" while setting out an aim that all eligible adults in Wales will be offered an appointment for a booster vaccine by the end of December, in line with England.

Health care professionals and general duties personnel will be deployed to all seven health boards in wales administering vaccines and providing planning expertise.

In October over 100 defence personnel were deployed to support the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Armed forces had previously been deployed to Wales to help the Welsh Ambulance service. Credit: UK Government

This will be the fourth deployment of the armed services to help the Welsh NHS since the pandemic began in March 2020.

They have helped with the vaccine rollout, delivering PPE and supporting the community testing programme in Merthyr Tydfil.

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart is urging anyone eligible to take up the offer of a vaccine.

He said: “Since the beginning of the pandemic, the military has stepped up to support health services across Wales with the distribution of PPE, construction of a temporary hospital in Cardiff and assisting community testing in the South Wales valleys, demonstrating the UK Government’s commitment to meet the needs of the whole of the United Kingdom.”

