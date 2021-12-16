Charlotte Church surprises Christmas shoppers by busking on busy Cardiff street

Singer Charlotte Church surprised Christmas shoppers by busking on a busy Cardiff street.Charlotte, 35, was joined by husband Jonathan Powell on guitar and a group of children as they sang to passers-by.Former Voice of an Angel child star Charlotte and her Church choir set up on Queen Street in Cardiff with a guitar case open in front of them for well-wishers to donate loose change.Charlotte, who has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, performed Britpop classic Trash by Suede as well as traditional Christmas songs and carols including Jingle Bells.Charlotte wore a festive red dress and green scarf and performed behind two handmade signs - one saying: "I'm with her" and another reading: "Don't be s-elfish, shop responsibly".The group raising money for her non fee-paying school to educates children aged between nine and 12.Charlotte previously pledged the school - known as the Awen Project - would have pupils from "all walks of life".Charlotte said: "Since I've had kids I have become much more interested in education and child development."We started looking at schools and different mainstream options available to us."It started to become apparent that mainstream is struggling with underfunding and overcrowding - teachers are incredibly tested."Earlier this year former Voice of an Angel Charlotte splashed out a reported £1.5m on the country estate owned by fashion legend Laura Ashley.