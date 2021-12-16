Four Real Madrid footballers have tested positive for Covid - including Welsh player Gareth Bale.

The Spanish club has confirmed Marco Asensio, Andriy Lunin, Rodrygo and Gareth Bale have all contracted the virus, as well as head assistant coach Davide Ancelotti.

The news comes as the spread of coronavirus impacts the Premier League and EFL.

Manchester United's fixture against Brighton & Hove this weekend has been postponed as a number of clubs deal with Covid outbreaks.

The match represents the fourth game Premier League game to be postponed in the past week.

Cardiff City and Swansea City have also had to postpone their Championship fixtures.

A spokesperson for the Premier League said: “While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks, it is the league’s intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible.

"The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority."

Gareth Bale, who grew up in Cardiff, has played for Real Madrid since 2013, after moving from Tottenham Hotspur.