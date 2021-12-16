How people are being offered coronavirus booster vaccines differs depending on which health board they live in.

In the latest coronavirus briefing, health minister Eluned Morgan said many vaccination centres would be expanded to have dedicated walk-in lanes.

However, she added that the walk-in slots would be targeted at “particular groups of people.”

With each of Wales' seven health boards managing their own vaccination programmes, some are offering the opportunity for people to attend walk-in centres, while others are maintaining invitation-only appointments.

Vaccine programme details by health board Aneurin Bevan University Health Board In Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, people are being contacted to attend booster jab appointments. The health board says people will receive an invitation either by text message or by a letter in the post. It has made a plea to local residents, asking them to wait to receive their booster vaccine and not to contact the health board for details of their appointment. It has extended the opening hours and capacity of vaccination centres and has redeployed staff and volunteers. The health board has asked any residents who have already been issued with an appointment to keep it and attend on time. Back to top Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board In the Betsi Cadwalladr University Health Board, if you already have an appointment between now and the end of the year, that will not change. However, the board has said that walk-in centres and an online booking system are due to be introduced in the near future. Appointments to book online are being released in batches and if you have received an appointment from January 1 onwards, you will be contacted via text with instructions on how to bring your appointment forward using the online booking service. Up to 230,000 appointments will be made available online at a range of clinics running across north Wales up until 31st December. A smaller number of designated drop-in and ‘pop-up’ mobile clinics will be held between now and December 31. They are likely to be held in areas of high footfall such as supermarkets or shopping centres where vaccine supply is likely to be used up very quickly, so will not necessarily be publicised in advance. Back to top Cardiff and Vale University Health Board Cardiff and Vale University Health Board are people to be patient and wait to be contacted with their appointment details. It is not offering walk-in appointments for the booster, but has urged people who have an appointment to make every effort to attend. The board offers walk-in clinics at Bayside Mass Vaccination Centre for those aged 12-15-years-old who have not yet had a vaccination. Those aged 12-15 years of age do not need an appointment and can walk-in daily from 8:30 am to 7:30pm but must be accompanied by an adult. Back to top Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board Cwm Taf Morgannwg's latest advice is for people to wait to receive an invitation for a booster by text message or in the post. The board has asked people to honor appointments that have already been booked and says it cannot rebook alternative appointments within days of the original one. Walk-in sessions for vaccinations are not currently being offered. Back to top Hywel Dda University Health Board Hywel Dda University Health Board is offering set vaccine appointments in mass vaccination centres and at GP surgeries. It is also exploring the possibility of using local community pharmacies in the near future. Booster drop-in clinics are also being offered at six mass vaccination centres for everyone aged 50 and over who received their second or third dose at least 13 weeks ago. Drop in clinics are also available for nyone aged 16 and over who received their second or third dose at least 13 weeks ago who either works in a care home, is a frontline health or social care worker, is an unpaid carer, lives with someone who is immunosuppressed or is considered at risk of Covid-19 infection. The board said groups eligible to drop-in for boosters will be expanded as soon as possible. Back to top Powys Teaching Health Board As well as sending invitations for booster vaccines, Powys Teaching Health Board has also rolled out a number of walk-in vaccine clinics. People are eligible to attend if they are aged 25 or older, received their second dose more than three months ago, and it is over four weeks since a positive Covid test. The final day for the first three venues is Thursday (December 16), and it has not yet been announced whether any others will be offered before the end of the year. The board has now introduced an online booking system for boosters at mass vaccination centres. Back to top Swansea Bay University Health Board Swansea Bay University Health Board is instructing people to wait to be invited for their booster. There are currently no plans for an online booking system or drop-in sessions. Back to top

The latest statement from the Welsh Government says: “We will continue to prioritise vaccinating the most vulnerable first and follow the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation advice.

“Most people will receive a text, phone call or letter to allocate them a booster appointment.

“Health boards will also operate some walk-in sessions on an age basis for anyone who may not have been contacted or who cannot make their allocated appointment.

"They are also responsible for operating their own reserve lists and can use their operational flexibility to ensure no vaccine is wasted when people cancel or cannot make an appointment at short notice.

“We encourage everyone to check their local health board’s website and social media over the coming days for arrangements and eligibility. All health boards have now issued details for their updated plans on social media. Please do not call your health board or GP.”

Calls for a clearer more urgent approach

Opposition parties in the Senedd have accused the Welsh Government of causing “confusion” over walk-in booster vaccines in Wales by not offering walk-in opportunities across Wales.

The Welsh Conservatives have accused the health minister of doing a u-turn while failing to “set up walk-in centres properly.”

A spokesperson for the party said: “What has been clear over the last few days is the Labour Government is determined to shift blame and responsibility onto health boards rather than provide the tools they need to succeed in significant failure of leadership.

“But this isn’t the only area of confusion as the sinister’s message is for people to get jabbed as a matter of urgency, but denying people means to act with that same immediacy.

“Although all indications show Omicron is a milder form of the virus, we know and agree that booster jabs are the best way to counter its worst effects, so we need people to get their third jab and the government to make it as easy as possible.”

Plaid Cymru has also criticised the Welsh Government, raising concerns about their "lack of clarity" in relation to the booster programme.

Plaid's Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “Whilst the Minister told the Senedd that there will be no free-for-all walk-in centres in Wales, and that people would be given the vaccine in order of priority, we know that such walk-in centres have already been held and more are planned.

"This is causing confusion, and government has to ensure plans are clear and that communication is consistent.”