Watch: ITV Correspondent Hannah Thomas speaks to Jamie's sister and daughter about the pain his disappearance is causing his family.

The search for a missing man from Cardiff continues as his family face a second Christmas without him.

Jamie Moreno left his home in the Roath, Cardiff, around lunchtime on Monday 23 March 2020 and was last seen by a friend in Llanedeyrn later that afternoon.

Jamie's family have issued a fresh appeal in the help to find him.

It's believed that the dad of two, Tia and Georgia, left his home in The Parade sometime after 1.15pm and was seen later that day on Llanedeyrn Road.

CCTV from a nearby school confirms this as the last sighting of him.

Jamie's sister Nilsa supports his daughters, including Tia (right)

His daughter Tia told ITV Cymru Wales the loss they feel is more intense at Christmas time.

"It's difficult", she said, "because if we knew what had happened to him... if we knew he'd passed away or he didn't want to be in our lives anymore, it's kind of closure.

"You know what it is. But with not knowing, you can have someone knock at your door on any day. You can have any news at any time."

South Wales Police have said that Jamie's bank cards haven't been used since that day despite taking his phone and wallet with him.

Jamie's sister Nilsa is supporting his two daughters. They are among more than three hundred thousand families whose loved ones disappear every year. But less than 5% see their relatives disappear for as long as Jamie.

"There is a piece missing", Nilsa said, "it's like he was never here. It's like a puff of smoke. He's just gone. It's hard for me, like I said. He's my brother. But I look at my nieces and it breaks my heart."

Jamie is roughly 5ft 9in and usually wears a beanie hat. He may also have had a beard at the time he went missing.

His family said he has a distinctive walk that would be recognised by those who knew him.

Following the new appeal issued on Thursday 16 December, South Wales Police Missing Persons Investigator Pc Andy Ryan said: "This is particularly difficult time for Jamie’s family who have never given up hope finding him.

"Like us, they continue to appeal for information and earlier this week we visited pubs and restaurants in Llanederyn, Pentwyn and Pontprennua raising awareness and displayed posters appealing for information.”On the one year anniversary of his dissappearance, Jamie's daughter Tia Moreno Rees said: "We just want dad to know that we're not angry with him at all we just want him back safe with us.

"The last year has been difficult not knowing what's happened and we just want to be able to move forward.

"If he's out there I just want him to know that we miss him and we love him and we just want him home with us."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact South Wales Police.