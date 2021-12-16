Windows were smashed in an act of "vandalism" at a Covid vaccination centre in St Asaph.

Betsi Cadwaldr University Health Board said their Covid booster rollout is continuing despite 17 windows being smashed on Wednesday night.

The OpTIC Centre in St Asaph was welcoming appointees for their jabs from 8.30am on Thursday morning.

Credit: Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

Teleri Roberts, nurse manager of the Covid vaccination programme at the OpTIC Centre, said: “The service is carrying on as normal despite the inappropriate actions – and that is putting things mildly - of a certain individual.

“We’ve risked assessed the entrance and exit of appointees, to manage people’s safety while in the building.

“We would encourage people to stick to their time slot and honour their appointments arranged but be advised this is not a drop-in clinic.

“The staff here have done a magnificent job. We will continue to make sure the population is protected and can access their Covid vaccinations as safely and as quickly as possible.”

Police confirmed a man had been arrested after the attack on the OpTIC Centre.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: “We received a call at 11.41pm last night (Wednesday) reporting an ongoing incident at the OpTIC building on Ffordd William Morgan, St Asaph.

“Officers attended and a 58 year old man from Llanddulas was arrested on suspicion of Criminal Damage. He remains in custody, and our enquiries are ongoing.”