ITV Cymru Wales report by Ellie Pitt

Nightclubs staying open with the use of Covid passes has been "very effective" with the Delta variant of coronavirus - but "in the changing context of Omicron" the same venues won't be able to continue operating with them, the First Minister has said.

Mark Drakeford said that the "sky has darkened" with the emergence of the new highly-transmissable variant, but denied that the closure of nightclubs meant the NHS Covid Pass scheme had failed.

ITV News Political Editor Adrian Masters asked the FM, at Friday's Covid review press conference, if the announcement of nightclubs closing from December 27 signalled that Covid passes had been unsuccessful.

Night clubs in Wales will have to close from December 27th

Mr Drakeford said: “No, I think Covid passes have been very effective and they have helped a number of settings to stay open, or events to take place that otherwise might not have been possible."

The First Minister, who described nightclubs as "super spreader events" and places where people go to get "up close and personal" said that the decision shouldn't come as a surprise to people.

He added: "Nightclubs were the last places to reopen when we came down the levels and I don't think it can honestly be a surprise that as we need to begin to reinforce the protections that they are amongst the first places that we have to steer people clear of."

The First Minister did however say that "Covid passes will have a part to play the other side of this wave as an exit strategy."

He added that the part they play will be different as the nature of the threat changes.

In the run up to Christmas, the Welsh Government has advised people to get vaccinated, take a lateral flow test before visiting others and to 'space out your socialising'.

It is also encouraging people to meet outdoors but to make sure that a place is 'well ventilated' if you decide to meet indoors.

From December 27, the Welsh Government restrictions will be drawing on elements of the Alert Level Two regime.

They will include 2m social distancing rule for businesses, as well as other measures to protect customers and staff. People will also continue to be required to work from home whenever possible.

When asked why restrictions weren't enforced before Christmas, Mark Drakeford said it was "important to be proportionate".

"The number has been remarkably stable over the last seven days and the number of people in hospital with coronavirus has actually drifted down", he said.

"Provided people are prepared to do those simple things that I outlined in their own daily lives, I think we can continue with more or less the current level of restrictions up to Christmas."

The First Minister did however say that he couldn't rule out further restrictions after Christmas and "there may be more things we need to do".

Modelling shows that the Omicron variant is already the dominant variant in some parts of the UK and will be the dominant variant of the UK by the end of December.