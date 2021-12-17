A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in Pembroke.

The body was found at Pembroke Mill Pond in the early hours of this morning (17 December).

Dyfed-Powys Police has launched an investigation and confirmed a man has been arrested.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the death of a woman discovered at Pembroke Mill Pond shortly after 4am on Friday, 17 December.

"A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with her death.

"Police are not looking for anyone else as part of their investigation, which is continuing."