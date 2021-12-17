A woman found dead near a pond in Pembrokeshire has been named as 18-year-old Lily Sullivan by police.

Lily's body was discovered at Pembroke Mill Pond shortly after 4am on Friday morning.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

On Saturday, police said their investigation into Lily's death has continued. Officers want to speak to anyone who saw Lily in the Main Street area from 7.30pm on Thursday, 16 December, and in the Mill Pond area from around 2am, Friday morning, 17 December.

Lily was wearing a white cropped top, blue jeans with ripped knees, white belt and black patent boots. She had a spider tattoo visible on her chest, and had black hair, which was bleached at the front.

Officers would especially like to speak to three people who were seen walking with a dog through the alleyway adjacent to Zero’s Barber shop at 2.40am, Friday morning, as they may have information which could help piece together Lily’s movements. The dog is described as being of a medium size and was wearing a dog coat.

Detective Supt Paul Jones said “I would like to thank the witnesses who have already contacted police. It is important that we know where Lily went during the evening and I urge anyone who was in the area and may have seen Lily to come forward.”

Lily’s family is being supported by specialist officers and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

A 31-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody after a further 36 hours was granted by Magistrates to question him.