Watch: ITV Correspondent Hannah Thomas speaks to people within the music industry about the challenges they face over the festive season.

Professionals in the live music industry in Wales have described the changes to coronavirus restrictions after Christmas as putting "a cloud over their festive bookings".

It comes as First Minister Mark Drakeford said that from the 27th of December, nightclubs would be forced to close and social distancing would be mandatory in the workplace again.

Barrie Fitzgerald runs a live music venue in Aberdare

One live music venue manager in Aberdare said there is lots of confusion over how the rules affect his business.

Tonight Barrie Fitzgerald is setting the stage for tonight's gig but he doesn't know if he'll be doing this after Boxing Day.

They're all sold out for a show on New Year's Day but he's unsure whether they'll have to shut before then.

"There is lots of confusion because we don't know which umbrella we come under", Barrie explained.

"Obviously we class ourselves as a music venue, first and foremost. But what does everyone else class us as under the licensing laws and the terms and conditions of everything else?"

"I wouldn't class us as a nightclub. We're a music venue. We play live music. We don't have DJs til four in the morning."

Richard Bancroft is known as Ricardo Banks DJ

Richard Bancroft from Cardiff is a DJ and he was hoping this Christmas would make up for the lack of income over the last two years, but that's unlikely after the changes were announced on Friday.

"I've lost some work for January already in advance", Richard said.

"And it's put a big cloud over any work over the couple of weeks during Christmas and New Year...as there's quite a bit of ambiguity in the restrictions. There's not a lot of detail to say what is definitely closing, and what isn't closing."

The First Minister Mark Drakeford has said will outline his plans for post-Christmas restrictions from Monday.

A Swansea University professor says it is not clear how high public adherence to the rules will be over New Year and beyond.

"We are in a bit more of a precarious situation than we have been", Dr Simon Williams said.

"We can't take the goodwill and commitment of the British public and the Welsh public, that we've seen over the last two years, for granted. It does become harder."

On Saturday, Wales confirmed a further 22 new cases of the omicron variant, taking the total to 181. Numbers are expected to rise dramatically in the days and weeks ahead, matching developments in other parts of the UK.

