Around 300 dressed-up motorbikers bring Christmas cheer to Porthcawl care homes

Play video

A group of around 300 people on motorbikes dressed as Santa and Christmas elves have been taking part in a charity ride from Port Talbot to Porthcawl.

Sons of Santa chapter teamed up with Steelworks Santa to raise money for a cancer charity and Alzheimer's Society Cymru by doing a fancy dress ride.

Last year's ride was cancelled just hours beforehand due to pandemic restrictions.

This year their route takes them past six care homes, where they are stopping outside and waving to residents while showing off their glittering bikes.

The Santa ride began on Sunday afternoon Credit: Sons of Santa

Organiser Steven Flett said he was delighted to be able to spread some Christmas cheer after a hard year.

"Today is all about fun", Steven told ITV Cymru Wales. "The bikers are often asked to do funeral runs and they are hard to do. So it's absolutely brilliant that we can all get together and dress up and glitter our bikes.

"Using social media we have engaged with the people of Porthcawl so they all line up and wave to us as we drive through the streets.

Play video

Watch: Porthcawl Santa motorcycle ride organiser Steven Flett tells ITV Cymru Wales why he is looking forward to this year's event.

Steelworks Santa has been fundraising for alzheimer's charities since the summer. "He's quite famous around here", Steven added.

"I can't believe the excitement from all the bikers, as they're dressing up and dressing their bikes up as well.

The 2020 ride was cancelled, so it has been two years since the chapter donned their festive outfits. Credit: Sons of Santa

After being affected by the challenges care home residents and staff have had during the pandemic, Steven said the major point of this year's ride is to bring Christmas cheer to them now that restrictions allow.

"The care homes are so excited and their residents too", he said. "We are very aware that covid has not gone away so we will be meeting them at the door and they will be waving to us at a distance.

"We'll make a bit of noise for them, but not too loud, we don't want to cause any trouble!".

Read more: