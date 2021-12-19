A Conservative MP has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit after crashing into a lamp-post.Jamie Wallis - the Tory MP for Bridgend - was questioned after a Mercedes hit a lamp-post on a quiet village road after a Saturday night function.Wallis, 37, is alleged to have been driving the car at Church Road in Llanblethian, Vale of Glamorgan, on Sunday 28 November at 01.10am.Mr Wallis's office said he was involved in an accident and was "assisting police with their enquiries"."While this is ongoing he will not be commenting," it said.South Wales Police said no injuries had been reported."A 37-year-old man from Cowbridge was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit," it said, in a statement."He has been released under investigation."The wooden post was broken in the collision - causing an internet failure for villagers until it was repaired several days laterNo other vehicles were involved and no-one was injured in the collision less than two miles from the MP's home.

A message on Mr Wallis's Facebook page said a planned surgery with constituents on Saturday had to be postponed until the New Year as he had tested positive for Covid.Wallis was elected for Bridgend in 2019 after defeating Madeleine Moon of Labour who had represented the constituency since 2005.