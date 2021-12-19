Play video

Watch: Ben Beadle from the NRLA explains the impact of the extended regulations on landlords.

A trade body representing landlords has criticised the Welsh Government's decision to further extend six month notice regulations until spring next year, saying it will "cause hardship".

The Welsh Government announced a continuation of a policy to increase the notice period before which landlords cannot legally evict tenants for rent arrears or anti-social behaviour.

Climate Change Minister Julie James MS said the regulations are designed to stop people becoming homeless over the Christmas period.

Landlords will have to give six months notice for most tenants, or three months if there are allegations of anti-social behaviour against the tenants.

The rules are part of 2020 coronavirus legislation in Wales and will be reviewed again on the 24th of March 2021.

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said: “The Welsh Government’s decision today to further extend notice periods will come as yet another blow to landlords in the sector.

“It will cause hardship to landlords suffering at the hands of deliberate rent dodgers, as well as those with tenants causing nuisance to neighbours and house mates through anti-social behaviour".

The Welsh Government say the rules are in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus by reducing homelessness.

Julie James MS said: "The effect will to be to delay evictions meaning that: fewer people will face eviction into homelessness at a time when this might exacerbate the spread of the virus and when local authorities are less able to respond to these situations; those renting their homes will benefit from increased security and reduced anxiety; and individuals at risk of eviction will be provided with increased time to seek support to resolve any problems, including applying to the Tenancy Hardship Grant scheme, which I introduced in July.

"The alteration to the relevant period will come into force on 31 December 2021. The convention that not less than 21 days should elapse between the laying of the Regulations and their coming into force has not been followed in this case.

"This reflects the urgent need to continue to provide greater security of tenure at this time, thus contributing to our ongoing response to the virus."

