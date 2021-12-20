Sports fixtures in Wales are being called off amid rising coronavirus cases amongst players.

Cardiff and Newport football teams have been forced to postpone upcoming Boxing Day games.

It comes as Welsh Government ministers met on Monday (December 20) to consider imposing further restrictions - including curbs on attending sports events.

People in Wales have already been "strongly advised" to limit socialising in the lead up to Christmas, plus new restrictions are coming into force from December 27.

Cardiff City FC tweeted: "Following consultation with the EFL, Cardiff City regret to announce that Boxing Day’s fixture with Coventry City has been postponed due to several cases of Covid-19 within the playing squad and staff."

And Newport County AFC also announced its Boxing Day fixture at home to Forest Green Rovers is postponed due to Covid cases in the opposition squad.

In a statement, the team said: "Forest Green Rovers informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture at Rodney Parade due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in their squad.

"A rearranged date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course."

Cases of the Omicron variant in Wales have now hit 435, with 163 new cases confirmed on Monday, December 20.

Dr Meng Khaw, National Director for Health Protection and Screening Services for Public Health Wales, who confirmed the increase, said: "As we have indicated previously, a rapid increase over the coming days and weeks is expected."