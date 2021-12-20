A crowdfunding appeal has raised over £58,000 for Welsh rugby player Ifan Phillips after he confirmed he has had his leg amputated.

The amount raised will be put towards a prosthetic leg after the Ospreys hooker sustained life-changing injuries in a motorbike accident earlier this month.

Phillips, the son of former Wales and Neath hooker Kevin Phillips, has returned home from Morriston Hospital and revealed the full extent of his injuries after colliding with another motorcycle in Swansea on December 5.

The 25-year-old Ospreys hooker said in a statement posted on the Welsh club’s Twitter account: “I went into theatre on arrival, but following ongoing surgery it was not possible to save my leg. As a result I had to have an above the knee amputation.

“Your kind donations will all be going towards my rehabilitation and hopefully getting a prosthetic leg, which will enable me to experience new opportunities.

“Those who know me well will know how active I am as an individual and I will continue to be so.

“All your donations are greatly appreciated so thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Phillips’ crowdfunding appeal is hoping to raise £100,000 to support him and his family during his recovery.

A Wales Under-20 international, Phillips made 40 appearances for the Ospreys after making his debut in 2017.

