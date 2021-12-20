'Buddy' guide dog helps six-year-old boy conquer his fears
Watch ITV Cymru Wales' report by Richard Morgan
Six-year-old Alfie Chesworth was terrified of dogs. Then he met Cooper, a two-year-old Golden Labrador retriever. Living with a sight condition called Septo-Optic Nerve Hypoplasia, Alfie, from Newport, would often be fearful of things that moved too fast.
However, since Cooper came into his life, Alfie is a lot calmer and the pair’s friendship has gone from strength to strength.
Cooper began life as a guide dog puppy, but was withdrawn from training when he was diagnosed with elbow dysplasia.
Kerry Bevan, head of GuideDogs, said: "Alfie and Cooper are a great example of the positive effect that buddy dogs can have on the wellbeing of a sight-impaired child, helping to develop their self-confidence, improve relationships and build a greater sense of fun and trust in themselves and others.”
