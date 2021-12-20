An "utterly irresponsible" police officer has been jailed after cheating on his cancer-stricken wife with a vulnerable woman.

Paul Chadwick, 51, admitted misconduct in public office over relationships he had last year with two women who had given him witness statements.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that the married father-of-three had sex with the first woman up to 20 times during a four-month fling.

He also kissed and exchanged over 240 text messages – some of a sexual nature – with the second woman.

Roger Griffiths, prosecuting, said the first relationship lasted between January and April, the second lasted two weeks during the following month.

He told the court police started investigating Chadwick in November last year after the first victim told two officers she was in a relationship with him.

They had been called to an incident where the woman was standing the wrong side of railings on a bridge overlooking a main road.

She told them: “This is what he has done to me, it’s f***ed me up. He turned out to be f***ing married. That’s what they say – never trust a copper. I think you know what I am getting at.

“There was someone who believed me, I fell in love with someone, and I shouldn’t have and he fell in love with me.

“I promised I wouldn’t grass him, he’s married, he’s only got five years left.”

Mr Griffiths told the court the woman said Chadwick would visit her when he was off-duty and they had sex 10 or 20 times.

Police began investigating Chadwick and analysed his mobile phone. They discovered sexually explicit messages and these led them to a second victim.

'His wife had been diagnosed with cancer'

Chadwick, of Pontypool, South Wales, quit Gwent Police last summer and later admitted two charges of misconduct in public office.

Susan Ferrier, defending, said Chadwick had pleaded guilty to both offences in the knowledge that the second victim had not cooperated with the police.

Referring to the first woman, she said: “He should have stepped back, he should have stepped away, he didn’t.

“At no point did he behave inappropriately whilst on duty. He became involved in a highly inappropriate relationship, which because of his occupation brings him before the court.”

Explaining the background, Mrs Ferrier said: “At the time this happened there were a number of factors which were affecting him. His wife had been diagnosed with cancer.

Cardiff Crown Court Credit: PA

“This diagnosis was just before they were due to marry, and she was still receiving and does in fact still receive treatment.”

She added: “He is a clear example of a man who has spent a lifetime doing the right thing, but unfortunately a number of aspects which were impacting upon his life led him into doing the wrong thing, which is why he is here now.

“He has punished himself every single day since this happened. He has punished himself because he has let himself down, he has let his wife and family down and has let the police force down.”

Judge passes sentence

Chadwick was jailed for 18 months at Cardiff Crown Court.

Passing sentence, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said: “These were deliberate actions by you, taking up relationships with women you had been in contact with as a result of your duties.

“These were not cases where you abused your power, but you were utterly irresponsible.”