Police believe a serious house fire in Cardiff, which spread to neighbouring properties, was started by a cannabis factory.

South Wales Police were called to reports of a fire at a property on North Road, Gabalfa, at around 3.45am this morning (December 20).

At the height of the blaze approximately 30 firefighters and eight crews were in attendance.

Police said A cordon remains in place while the property is made safe and enquiries continue into the cause of the fire.

The southbound carriageway of North Road was closed for several hours while emergency services were on the scene.

Police said the fire started in the top of the house before spreading to neighbouring properties which were evacuated.

Initial investigations show there is evidence of a cannabis factory at the property. There are no reported injuries.

Photos from the scene show the roof of the property, which appears to be above a shop called The Security Store, completely gutted.

Windows in the upper floors are also smashed with smoke damage visible.

North Road has now reopened and traffic has returned to normal.

"Firefighters remain at the scene as a safety precaution. A fire investigation will now take place to determine the cause of the fire."

