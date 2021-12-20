Tories predicted to lose eight Welsh Westminster seats in latest poll

The Conservatives could be at risk of losing several seats won at the last UK general election, a poll has suggested.

The YouGov poll conducted for ITV Cymru Wales and Cardiff University showed support for the party has dipped in Wales.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has endured a torrid few weeks with a string of negative headlines seemingly impacting on support for his party.

As well as losing the North Shropshire by-election, the latest polling suggests the Conservatives are also feeling the effects in Wales.

Latest Westminster voting intentions:

Labour 41% (+2)Conservatives 26% (-3)Plaid Cymru 13% (-4)Liberal Democrats 3% (No change)Green Party 6% (+1)Reform UK 7% (+2)Other 3% (+1)

Polling expert Professor Roger Awan Scully of Cardiff University said: "These figures suggest the recent decline in the Britain-wide poll ratings of the Conservative is being mirrored here in Wales – our latest estimate puts the Welsh Tories fully ten points below the level of support that they secured in the December 2019 general election.

"Labour’s position, by contrast, appears to be very solid, while Plaid Cymru appear to have slipped back after an unusually strong showing in our autumn poll.

"It is also interesting to observe, in the wake of their spectacular by-election success this week not far over the border in North Shropshire, that there has been no apparent improvement in the position of the Liberal Democrats."

Former Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns is among those who's seats are at risk Credit: PA

The polling suggests that the Tories would be set to lose eight seats if a general election were to be held.

The number of Welsh seats are due to be cut to 32 before the next election, but based on the current number, 40, Labour is predicted to gain from Tory losses.

All eight losses would be picked up by Labour seat gains in Wales, all from the Conservatives, with Delyn, Bridgend, Clwyd South, Vale of Clwyd, Ynys Mon, Wrexham, Aberconwy and the Vale of Glamorgan turning red.

Projected overall seat total in Wales:

Labour: 30 (+8)Conservatives: 6 (-8)Plaid Cymru: 4 (=)

YouGov polled a representative sample of 1,009 Welsh voters, aged 16+, between 13th and 16th December for ITV Cymru Wales and Cardiff University.