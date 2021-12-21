Play video

Watch ITV Cymru Wales' report by Kelsey Redmore

Porthcawl's tourist land train is welcoming the Steelworks Santa on board for a festive family experience during the Christmas period, while raising money to help the homeless.

Once safely onboard Lucie the Porthcawl Land Train, the 40-minute 'Santa Express' ride offers carol singing, a meet and greet with Santa, a chance to take photos with him, and a festive treat to take home.

Children also receive a gift, free activity pack, and certificate from Santa.

The Santa Express runs on Monday 20, Tuesday 21, and Thursday 23 December from 10am until 4pm Credit: ITV Wales

In preparation for the event, Lucie the Land Train, operated by homelessness charity Emmaus South Wales, has undergone a festive makeover, and invited children from Newton Primary School on Thursday 9 December to enjoy the Santa Express trial run.

Tickets cost £11 per person.

Steelworks Santa, aka Porthcawl local Allan Evans, attends Christmas events to help raise money for charities.

He said: "We had this wonderful idea of doing a Santa special here is Porthcawl, it's a lovely town, and we sing carols, have a chat with all the children and just have a jolly good time."

Jemma Wray, Chief Executive at Emmaus South Wales, said: "We're so excited to run our Santa Express.

Emmaus South Wales supports formerly homeless people. The charity also runs Porthcawl's land train service, Lucie the Land Train.

"Porthcawl locals have been so supportive of us this year with the launch of Lucie the Porthcawl Land Train, and we wanted to offer a special event where everyone can enjoy festive activities together.

"Steelworks Santa and Family Claus will provide a magical time for children and adults alike, with all ticket proceeds going to three charities."