Steelworks Santa helps the homeless through hosting festive family train ride
Watch ITV Cymru Wales' report by Kelsey Redmore
Porthcawl's tourist land train is welcoming the Steelworks Santa on board for a festive family experience during the Christmas period, while raising money to help the homeless.
Once safely onboard Lucie the Porthcawl Land Train, the 40-minute 'Santa Express' ride offers carol singing, a meet and greet with Santa, a chance to take photos with him, and a festive treat to take home.
Children also receive a gift, free activity pack, and certificate from Santa.
In preparation for the event, Lucie the Land Train, operated by homelessness charity Emmaus South Wales, has undergone a festive makeover, and invited children from Newton Primary School on Thursday 9 December to enjoy the Santa Express trial run.
Steelworks Santa, aka Porthcawl local Allan Evans, attends Christmas events to help raise money for charities.
He said: "We had this wonderful idea of doing a Santa special here is Porthcawl, it's a lovely town, and we sing carols, have a chat with all the children and just have a jolly good time."
Jemma Wray, Chief Executive at Emmaus South Wales, said: "We're so excited to run our Santa Express.
"Porthcawl locals have been so supportive of us this year with the launch of Lucie the Porthcawl Land Train, and we wanted to offer a special event where everyone can enjoy festive activities together.
"Steelworks Santa and Family Claus will provide a magical time for children and adults alike, with all ticket proceeds going to three charities."
Read more: