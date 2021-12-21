Man charged with murder after death of 18-year-old woman in Pembrokeshire

An oil refinery worker has appeared in court charged with the murder of an 18-year-old woman found dead in a pond.

Lewis Haines, 31, is accused of murdering Lily Sullivan, 18, whose body was found in Mill Pond, Pembroke.

Haines spoke only to confirm his name and address during the short hearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 21.

Prosecutor Michael Cray said Lily had been seen on CCTV in Paddles nightclub and later walking through the town before being found dead.

He said: "Lily was found deceased in the Mill Pond."

Haines, of Lamphey, near Pembroke, was remanded in custody and ordered to appear at Swansea Crown Court on Thursday.

A large cordon was set up around the ponds following Lily's alleged murder in the early hours of last Friday morning.

In tribute, her parents said: "Lily was a kind and caring daughter who will be deeply missed by everyone.

"The family are very thankful to all of Lily’s friends for their support.”

Dyfed Powys Police said Lily had been out with friends in the town from around 7.30pm Thursday in the hours before her death.

They said Lily was wearing a white cropped top, blue jeans with ripped knees, white belt and black patent boots. She had a spider tattoo visible on her chest, and had black hair, which was bleached at the front.

The spokesman added: "Her family is being supported by specialist officers."