Economy Minister Vaughan Gething explains why new restrictions will be introduced after Christmas

More Covid restrictions are set to be announced as the Welsh Government meets to discuss hospitality measures.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething confirmed to ITV Wales that new restrictions around “hospitality and a range of other things” will be announced on Wednesday (December 22) and come into force after Christmas.

He said: “We are going to make some choices around hospitality in particular, a range of other things too.

"The First Minister will then set out the new set of measures that are going to need to be in place the protect the people of Wales at some point tomorrow”.

Mark Drakeford will hold a coronavirus briefing at 12.15pm on Wednesday.

The news comes after restrictions were announced for sporting venues yesterday (December 20).

From Boxing Day onwards, sporting events in Wales will be played behind closed doors in an attempt to control the new Omicron variant. The new measures will apply to indoor and outdoor sporting events.

And on December 27, nightclubs will close and two metre-social distancing rules will become mandatory in offices in Wales.