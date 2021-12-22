Covid vaccine: Children aged 5-11 in 'at risk' group to be offered jab

Children aged between 5-11 who are in the "at risk" groups will be offered the Covid-19 vaccine, Wales' Health Minister has said.

NHS Wales will begin to identify eligible children in the new year following the latest advice from the JCVI.

Under 18s who are eligible will also receive an appointment for their booster vaccine.

Eluned Morgan explained: "As always, appropriate information about the potential benefits and risks of vaccination will be made available for children and young people, parents and guardians to make an informed decision on vaccination.

"I have accepted this advice. Our intention, as it has been from the start of the pandemic, is to follow the clinical and scientific evidence."

Currently, scientists do not advise on whether children in the age group who are not at risk should receive a vaccination until more information and evidence is available.

The JCVI has also recommended the Covid-19 booster be offered to:

All children and young people aged 16 to 17 years

Children and young people aged 12 to 15 who are in a clinical risk group or who are a household contact of someone who is immunosuppressed

Children and young people aged 12 to 17 years who are severely immuno-compromised and who have had a third primary dose

The plans come as First Minister Mark Drakeford announced plans to move Wales into Alert Level 2 from Boxing Day.

In addition to restrictions surrounding hospitality and large events, the Welsh Government has brought in new rules for fully-vaccinated adults and children aged 5 to 17.

It means those who are identified as contacts of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, must take daily lateral flow tests for seven days instead of self-isolating. These must all be negative.

However those who have not been double jabbed will have to isolate for 10 days if they are a contact with someone with the virus.