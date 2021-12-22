Wales has recorded its highest ever daily number of Covid cases with more than 4,500 cases of the virus reported by Public Health Wales.

4,662 new cases of the virus were reported on Wednesday, along with three additional deaths.

This comes as the UK recorded more than 100,000 new Covid cases in a day for the first time and the Welsh Government revealed new restrictions for Wales from Boxing Day.

There has also been an additional 301 cases of the Omicron variant in Wales, brining the total number of cases to 941.

Dr Meng Khaw, National Director for Health Protection and Screening Services for Public Health Wales, said: “As we have indicated previously, a rapid increase over the coming days and weeks is expected.”