Meet Wales' Mrs Christmas who starts decorating in September

A woman from Pontardawe has been dubbed Wales' very own 'Mrs Christmas' for her amazing festive display.

Both the inside and outside of Betty Ann Jones' house is covered in decorations, which takes a lot of preparation.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, she said: "I usually start in September because my husband does outside but inside I do everything myself so obviously it takes a lot of time.

"I'm getting older and getting up and down the ladder isn't easy - although I do manage it."

Betty Ann Jones and husband Keith

The decorations are a long established tradition and have supported various charities over the years - in fact, Mrs Jones has been doing charity work for more than 50 years.

She continued: "I started decorating many many years ago when I ran a care home in the village.

"Since 2015 I've opened it for charity - although I've been doing charity work since 1967, when I met my husband Keith."

The couple have more than 20 Christmas trees this year and Mrs Jones has shared what her favourite part of the whole house is.

She said: "My favourite decorations are the nativity scenes because I believe that is the true meaning of Christmas."

The couple have supported the MS Society and Macmillan Cancer Support over the years. Money raised through the 2021 display will go towards supporting Hari Kieft, who has cerebral palsy.