Rail passengers are being advised to check services before they travel as Transport for Wales introduces an emergency timetable in the face of rising coronavirus infections.

TfW said it was making the move in anticipation of an expected rise in staff shortages as the Omicron variant of coronavirus spreads.

The temporary amended timetable is now being introduced over the festive period, the operator said.

The first, last and busiest services will continue to operate "wherever possible", TfW said, with no change to the current level of service provided on Sundays.

Passengers who have already paid for services affected by the changes can use their tickets on alternative journeys or request a refund, TfW said.

Colin Lea, TfW planning and performance director said: "We are still very much dealing with a pandemic and have seen a major rise in colleague absences over the last few weeks.

"Since the beginning of December, the number of rail colleagues absent due to COVID 19 has doubled and this will continue to rise with the ongoing risk of the new Omicron variant.

"It's fundamental we continue to run as reliable a service as possible for our customers and therefore we are introducing a new timetable from Wednesday 22 December, reducing the risk of late notice cancellations.

"Wherever we can, we'll use any additional carriages made available due to the reduced timetable to run longer trains than normal, to aid with social distancing and provide supplementary road transport, when possible.

"We appreciate this will be frustrating for some customers, and we have not taken this decision lightly. We ask that all customers check online before they travel and follow all advice from Welsh Government."

Rachel Heath, Network Rail’s pperations manager for Wales & Western, said: "Our colleagues are working very hard in very challenging circumstances and are dedicated to keeping the country moving, as they did during the height of the pandemic.

"However, we are currently dealing with high levels of sickness across the rail industry due to the virus which, unfortunately, means we may have to make difficult decisions, at short notice, that impact rail services.

"We will continue to give clear and timely updates on any changes that might affect passengers’ journeys and we ask that everyone checks their journey before travelling."