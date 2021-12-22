Woman dies after fall from Snowdon ridge

A woman has died after falling from Snowdon's notorious Crib Goch ridge.

North Wales Police discovered the woman after appeals to find a missing black and tan Collie cross dog which is understood to belong to the woman.

Rescuers were alerted by her partner and others on the peak who heard shouting.

The incident happened on the knife-edge ridge near Snowdon's peak on Sunday 19 December.

Rescuers from Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team escorted the woman's partner back to safety from the ridge Credit: Media Wales

A coastguard rescue helicopter from Caernarfon and Llanberis mountain rescuers were called out, with the mountain rescue volunteers escorting the woman's partner back down to safety.Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team had also been looking for the missing dog, which has since been found.

The volunteers went on to warn Christmas walkers and climbers to be careful when climbing in Crib Goch over the festive season.

They said: "Please be careful in this area as it can be very hazardous."